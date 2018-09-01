Bank of America freezing accounts of suspected undocumented immigrants: report

Bank of America is facing scrutiny amid reports they have been freezing the bank accounts of customers suspected of not being legal U.S. citizens.

The Miami Herald on Thursday published a report featuring numerous profiles from Bank of America customers who have alleged the bank either froze or threatened to freeze their accounts due to citizenship questions.

Saeed Moshfegh, an Iranian doctoral student at the University of Miami, told the Herald he was denied access to his bank account after his local branch told him it could not accept the documentation that showed his current status as a student.

“This bank doesn’t know how the immigration system works, so they didn’t accept my document,” the 36-year-old told the Herald.

“It’s not the business of Bank of America to shut down someone’s account,” he added. “Immigration officers are different from Bank of America — with a bank, I would like to feel respect … [and be treated] how they treat other customers. But they treat me as an alien.”- READ MORE

A Democratic lawmaker issued a startling warning to government officials involved in “illegal” deportations that they “will not be safe” from future punishment when Donald Trump is no longer president.

“If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned,” Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted early Thursday. “When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President’s administration.”

Gallego’s comments go beyond those of other Democrats, even those who’ve called for confronting Trump administration officials in public over immigration policies.

Chris Crane, the president of the National ICE Council, which represents thousands of ICE employees, accused Gallego of inciting violence against them as they “enforce the nation’s laws and keep our communities safe.” – READ MORE