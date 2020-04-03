Small Business Owners Fume as Bank of America Bailing on Bail Out; CEO Says Employees Come First in Coronavirus Pandemic — NOT CUSTOMERS or Shareholders

Thousands of Bank of America business customers were being turned away on Friday when trying to apply for government-backed small business loans as part of the Trump administration’s $2 Trillion coronavirus bailout.

And small business owners, many who have banked with Bank of America for decades, were furious.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said Companies need to pay attention to a variety of stakeholders, with employees topping the list while customers were near the bottom of the list. (See the responses from customers below the story)

“We will continue to embody ‘stakeholder capitalism’ and do all we can to help those who are affected, and help secure our common prosperity,” Moynihan’s letter added. The first principle the letter endorsed was, “To employees, our principle is to keep you safe: We will continue do everything we can to protect your workplace, and to help you to adapt to the new working conditions.”

The letter from Bank of America’s (ticker: BAC) Moynihan and others also discussed approaches to other stakeholders such as suppliers, customers, consumers, governments, and society. Shareholders were at the bottom of the list. READ MORE:

