Bank of America Paying $1000 Tax Cut Bonuses to 145,000 American Workers

Bank of America has joined the parade of American companies celebrating tax cuts by giving its employees a special year-end bonus.

Brian Moynihan, the bank’s chief executive, sent an email to employees citing the benefits to the company from the lower corporate tax rate.

“In the spirit of shared success, we intend to pass some of those benefits along immediately. U.S. employees making up to $150,000 per year in total compensation–around 145,000 teammates–will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 by year-end,” Moynihan wrote. – READ MORE

Share: