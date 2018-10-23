BANGLADESHIS JOINED MIGRANT CARAVAN IN GUATEMALA, UNIVISION CORRESPONDENT REPORTS

A Spanish language reporter who has spent weeks embedded with the migrant caravan said in a Friday report that people from Bangladesh had joined the mass of people trying to cross from Guatemala into Mexico.

(…)

“Yesterday when we were traveling through Guatemala, we noticed people from El Salvador and even people from Bangladesh,” he continued. “Can you imagine what they had to do to get here? They infiltrated themselves in this caravan and tried to cross with the crowd. That would have benefited them greatly.”

Bangladesh has one of the largest populations of Muslims in the world. Its 141 million Muslims is more than the combined populations of Iran, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, Georgetown University professor C. Christine Fair noted in an essay in Lawfare.

The country is "increasingly the site of Islamist violence," Fair wrote.