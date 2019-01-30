Baltimore School Board Votes to Disarm Police in Schools

The Baltimore City School Board Voted Down A Measure That Would Allow Police Officers To Be Armed In Schools For The Defense Of Students And Teachers.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the vote was unanimous in maintaining the current policy of keeping officers disarmed in schools during daytime hours.

Police officers will still be allowed to carry their weapons outside the schools prior to the start of classes and after classes, but they must disarm before entering.

Parent Melissa Schober opposed armed officers by claiming that nearly every person arrested by officers in Baltimore schools has been black.

A group of students going by the name Baltimore Algebra Project protested the idea of arming police, saying, "No guns in schools. We gonna fight for our lives."