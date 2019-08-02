Baltimore Ranked ‘Most Dangerous Big City’ by USA Today in 2018

In a 2018 report, USA Today ranked Baltimore, Maryland, as the ‘Most Dangerous Big City’ in the nation.

The newspaper found that Baltimore had the highest per capita murder rate in the U.S. last year, with almost 56 murders per its 100,000 people, CNS News reported.

“At 343 murders in 2017, the city tallied the highest per capita rate in its history,” the newspaper said of Baltimore.

The report also stated that the rise in homicides was blamed on illegal drug activity and gangs in the area.

On July 30, Breitbart News reported that Baltimore’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president, Sgt. Michael Mancuso, said the city was currently short 500 police officers, 400 of which are needed on patrol to lower the city’s crime rate.

“As it stands now, there are not enough Officers to even respond to the number of calls to 911,” he commented. – READ MORE