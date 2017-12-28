True Pundit

Baltimore Orioles Tells Kwanzaa Haters To ‘Kindly Unfollow’ Them On Twitter

Posted on
If you believe the truth that Kwanzaa deserves to be recognized as a legitimate holiday every bit as much Scientology deserves to be recognized as a legitimate religion, then please “kindly unfollow” the Baltimore Orioles on Twitter.

After the Baltmore Orioles tweeted out a “Happy Kwanzaa” to everyone, something celebrated by barely 1.6% of the population, fans immediately pointed out the truth about the day. For those who have not read Michael Knowles’ takedown of Kwanzaa, just know that it was invented 50 years ago by a communist sociopath convicted of torturing women.

