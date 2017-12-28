Baltimore Orioles Tells Kwanzaa Haters To ‘Kindly Unfollow’ Them On Twitter

If you believe the truth that Kwanzaa deserves to be recognized as a legitimate holiday every bit as much Scientology deserves to be recognized as a legitimate religion, then please “kindly unfollow” the Baltimore Orioles on Twitter.

After the Baltmore Orioles tweeted out a “Happy Kwanzaa” to everyone, something celebrated by barely 1.6% of the population, fans immediately pointed out the truth about the day. For those who have not read Michael Knowles’ takedown of Kwanzaa, just know that it was invented 50 years ago by a communist sociopath convicted of torturing women.

A common love of the Orioles is what brings everyone together on this page. We’re happy to have a diverse fan base of the best fans in the world. If you cannot show respect for others, kindly unfollow us. There is no room for hate or bigotry on our social media or in our ballpark — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 26, 2017

