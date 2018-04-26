Baltimore Mayor Tries To Singlehandedly Solve Crime Wave By Suggesting Stores Close Early

Baltimore recently instituted a “violence reduction initiative” amid a sharp increase in homicides, and this week, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh did a walk-through in some of the affected neighborhoods, doling out anti-violence advice of her own.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Pugh suggested that, to combat loitering and gang violence, local grocery stories might consider shutting their doors a little earlier.

Pugh went on to tell reporters that she and her team are “on top of” the drug- and gang-driven violence that is plaguing the city, making it one of the most dangerous places to live in the entire United States. Police have boarded up vacant housing and removed abandoned vehicles, and city officials are looking to improve marketing for city services they say will help lift people out of poverty.

But Pugh is really fixated on the corner markets.

“These stores on Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue need inspections,” the mayor told reporters. “Health Department, I’m going to expect you to get in there and inspect those places because some of those places need to be shut down.”- READ MORE

