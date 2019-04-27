Baltimore Mayor Not ‘Lucid’ Enough To Make Resignation Choice: Attorney

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is not “lucid” enough to make the decision to resign due to poor health, according to her attorney Thursday.

Pugh’s attorney Steve Silverman said she could likely make the decision in the coming week, but she was disappointed at the thought of stepping away from her position, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday.

“She just needs to be physically and mentally sound and lucid enough to make appropriate decisions,” Silverman said, according to The Associated Press.

Silverman added that Pugh met with a doctor at home Thursday and plans to have another appointment Friday.

The attorney’s remarks come as Pugh’s whereabouts were unknown following search warrants by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Thursday morning. An anonymous source told CBS Baltimore she might have left the state.

James Bentley, Pugh’s spokesman, was also unaware of her whereabouts, the AP reported.

The 69-year-old mayor has been embroiled in a scandal where she allegedly sold her self-published “Healthy Holly” books to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) for $500,000 while on the system’s board.

Silverman said federal officials did not find anything “incriminating” from her home, the Sun reported.

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore City Council members and the state’s Comptroller Peter Franchot have all called on Pugh to resign throughout April.

Silverman did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

