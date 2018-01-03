Baltimore Only Got Half a Day in Before Suffering Its First Murders for 2018

The new year was only 16 hours old before Baltimore, Maryland, racked up its first murders of 2018. This news comes on the tail of a 2017 that saw the city suffer its highest murder rates ever.

Two residents were killed, one just before 4PM on January 1, and the other two hours later, according to Baltimore’s CBS affiliate.

Baltimore Police reported that the first murder occurred in the 2000 block of Eagle St. on New Year’s Day at 3:40 PM. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The second victim was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Goodnow Rd, police said. In the second incident, another man was wounded but is now in stable condition.

The two latest murders started the clock running for 2018, but 2017 already rang in with the city’s worst murder rate ever. – READ MORE

