Baltimore County AP history lesson compares President Trump to Nazism, communism (VIDEO)

One Baltimore-area high school is facing controversy over a lesson presentation that compared President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to Nazism and communism.

The lesson slide in question shows a picture of Trump with the caption, “Wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall.” Underneath are two images, one of a swastika that says “been there,” and another of a hammer-and-sickle that says “done that.”

Baltimore County High School Teacher’s Lesson Slide Compares President Trump to Nazism and Communism pic.twitter.com/Y14MJGGrrq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2020

The slide also says, “Oh that’s why it sounds so familiar!”

According to WBFF-TV, the image was presented in class on Wednesday — and parents are upset.

“The biggest problem is pushing an agenda on 16-year-olds,” one parent told WBFF. “My understanding is that was just put up and it was left there for everyone to see the whole day.” – READ MORE

