Ballots taken from mailboxes in Arizona found by farm worker, officials say

Authorities in Arizona are investigating after more than a dozen ballots were stolen from mailboxes and discovered last week at a farm.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said Tuesday that a worker at a farm located a stack of unopened mail-in ballots on Friday near the intersection of 99th and Glendale avenues and reported it to Glendale Police.

The Glendale Police Department shared on Facebook the man who made the discovery, Brayan Ruiz, located a total of 18 ballots in a field “underneath some concrete and rocks.”

“He did the right thing by returning the ballots trying to ensure everyone who wanted to vote early still could vote,” police said.

Responding officers from the Glendale Police Department confirmed that 18 ballots were in the pile within envelopes that were still sealed.

According to the AGO, investigators found the ballots were stolen from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood just south of 107th and Northern avenues in Glendale.

The following day, residents in the neighborhood “received unusual knocks at their door” on Halloween as the ballots were handed over to their intended recipients. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --