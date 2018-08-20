Baghdad gun shops thrive after Iraqi rethink on gun control

In the middle of Baghdad’s busy commercial neighborhood of Karrada, where most retail outlets sell home appliances, shoppers can now also buy handguns and semi-automatic rifles legally for the first time in decades.

After the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003, illegal weapons trade flourished across the country. Looted guns from ransacked police stations and military bases were sold in streets and public areas to residents seeking to protect themselves in a state that was largely lawless. The latest initiative came into force this summer and allows citizens to own and carry handguns, semi-automatic rifles and other assault weapons after obtaining official authorization and an identity card that also details the individual’s weapons. Hamza Maher opened his new gun shop in Karrada after receiving official approval from the Interior Ministry and says there has been growing demand for his wares. “The reason for buying is self-defense, and it’s safer for citizens to buy a weapon from an authorized store instead of from an unknown source.”” – READ MORE

Top Louisiana officials have blocked two large bank corporations from participating in a road financing plan due to their gun control regulations.

On Thursday, both Citibank and Bank of America were denied the ability to be underwriters in an interstate highway financing deal, The Daily Wire reported.

Louisiana’s Bond Commission denied the banks $600 million as a response to the gun control regulations they placed on their gun store customers, according to Breitbart News.

In March, Citibank implemented new regulations that stated that gun store customers could not sell high capacity magazines if they wanted to maintain business with their bank.

In addition, they ordered that their customers refuse long gun sales to anyone 18-20 years old.

This defies the fact that it is legal for 18-20-year-olds to own these types of guns. – READ MORE