BAD NEWS FOR ABORTION CHAMPIONS: Poll Shows Tremendous Surge For Pro-Life Position

A mid-February poll found that for the first time in 10 years, the percentage of Americans who were pro-life had risen to tie the percentage of Americans who were pro-choice.

The results of the Marist poll, which is sponsored and funded in partnership with The Knights of Columbus, showed a stunning show of growth for the pro-life movement, as a January Marist poll found pro-choicers with a huge edge: 55% to 38%.

Barbara Carvalho, director of The Marist Poll, noting that the enormous shift toward a pro-life position was led by Democrats and people under the age of 45, asserted, “Current proposals that promote late-term abortion have reset the landscape and language on abortion in a pronounced – and very measurable – way. The recent legal changes to late-term abortion and the debate which followed have not gone unnoticed by the general public. In just one month, there has been a significant increase in the proportion of Americans who see themselves as pro-life and an equally notable decline in those who describe themselves as pro-choice.”

Democrats soared from 20% being pro-life in the January poll to 34% in February. The gap among younger Americans closed powerfully; in January 65% identified themselves as pro-choice with 28% identifying as pro-life, but in February 47% of them identified as pro-life and 48% identified as pro-choice. – READ MORE