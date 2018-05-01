BACKTRACK: Stalling Robert Mueller Asks for Second Postponement of Michael Flynn Sentencing

The special counsel’s office wants two more months before it looks toward sentencing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and is cooperating in the Russia probe.

“Due to the status of the special counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” Robert Mueller’s prosecutors and Flynn’s lawyers told the DC federal court on Tuesday.

Flynn pleaded guilty five months ago. Prosecutors have previously delayed scheduling his sentencing.

On Tuesday, they said they would provide an update to the court no later than June 29.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1