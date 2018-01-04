Politics
‘Backstabbing, Harassing, Lying’: Don Jr. Slams Bannon After ‘Treason’ Remarks
Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018
President Trump’s eldest son responded to accusations of “treasonous” behavior by Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser.
In excerpts from an upcoming book by Michael Wolff, Bannon criticized a meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with Russian nationals at Trump Tower in Manhattan, N.Y.
Trump Jr. fired back on Twitter late Wednesday, calling Bannon “an opportunist” who brought “a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking [and] lying” to the White House. – READ MORE
