Backpage Pleads Guilty To Human Trafficking Five Days After Women’s March Endorsement

Backpage.com pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas less than one week after Women’s March defended the company.

Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer also pled guilty to money laundering charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday. The announcement came one day after President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation targeting online sex trafficking and granting states broader ability to crack down on sex traffickers.

Women’s March, one of the nation’s most prominent left-wing activist groups, defended Backpage on March 7 — the day after the Department of Justice seized the website and shut it down.

“The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients. Sex workers rights are women’s rights,” Women’s March said in a statement posted to Twitter. – READ MORE

