BACKLASH: Trump Wants ‘Dishonest And Sick’ Jon Tester To Resign For Spreading False Rumors

On Saturday, President Donald Trump suggested that Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) needed to resign from his position after a new report from the Secret Service revealed that allegations he made against Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson had no factual basis.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: “Secret Service has just informed me that Senator Jon Tester’s statements on Admiral Jackson are not true. There were no such findings. A horrible thing that we in D.C. must live with, just like phony Russian Collusion. Tester should lose race in Montana. Very dishonest and sick!”

Secret Service has just informed me that Senator Jon Tester’s statements on Admiral Jackson are not true. There were no such findings. A horrible thing that we in D.C. must live with, just like phony Russian Collusion. Tester should lose race in Montana. Very dishonest and sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

Tester made the allegations in an interview with CNN earlier this week which ultimately led to Jackson withdrawing his name from consideration for the position.- READ MORE

