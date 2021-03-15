Backlash After Official Marine Corps Twitter Account Blasts Tucker Carlson

Following outrage from progressives in the military towards Fox News host Tucker Carlson for contrasting China’s push for a “more masculine” military against the U.S. military’s focus on inclusivity for women, the official Marine Corps Twitter account joined in the criticism, sharing an image of a female Marine carrying another Marine with hashtags aimed at Tucker Carlson and Fox News.

On Tuesday evening, Carlson noted how in January the Chinese Ministry of Education released a proposal to cultivate students’ masculinity amid a Chinese military buildup, then played a March 8 clip of President Joe Biden introducing two female generals he approved for promotion while noting how much the military is working to accommodate women, including providing specially-designed body armor for females, flight suits for pregnant women, and updating hairstyle requirements.

“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” Carlson stated. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars.”

“It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” he continued. “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore, since men and women no longer exist.”

Following the segment, progressives serving in the military expressed outrage on Twitter, with some calling for Fox News to no longer be broadcast in military installations, and others calling on military leaders to weigh in. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --