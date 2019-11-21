Backfire: Vindman Admits Hunter Biden Seemed Unqualified for Burisma Role (VIDEO)

Congressional Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump backfired again on Tuesday when one of the star witnesses, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, admitted Hunter Biden seemed unqualified to hold an $83,000-per-month job with Burisma Holdings.

Alexander Vindman: Hunter Biden “didn’t seem to be” qualified to serve on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father Joe Biden was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/0CClRlnoFb — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 19, 2019

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, Vindman told lawmakers he believed Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, did not have the necessary qualifications to be on Burisma’s board of directors.The company, which is Ukraine’s only private oil and gas conglomerate, became central to the impeachment inquiry after Trump suggested the Ukrainian government probe the firm and its ties to the younger Biden.

Democrats argued the president’s suggestion that Ukraine probe the matter likely amounted to an impeachable offense at the launch of their inquiry. Trump and his allies, on the other hand, have claimed Hunter Biden’s appointment, coming around the same time his father was tapped to lead Obama-era policy towards Ukraine, and his relative inexperience in the energy industry, warrant investigation.

Vindman, who serves as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council, seemed to give credence to the president’s concerns on Tuesday when appearing before Congress. – READ MORE