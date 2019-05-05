Backfire: Senate Democrats Tweet poll pitting Ginsburg against Kavanaugh and guess what

A classic movie lawyer line is “never ask a question you don’t already know the answer to,” and it’s one that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee probably should have taken to heart before putting out a Twitter poll over the weekend.

“Do you want more Supreme Court justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg or do you want more justices like Brett Kavanaugh?” they Tweeted. A simple poll, with only two options. (You can vote at the bottom of this article.)

The @DSCC account tweeted the question at 4:30pm on Friday. By midnight Saturday night, it was approaching a blow-out. – READ MORE

