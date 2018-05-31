BACKFIRE: Parkland Activist’s Boycott Of Publix Does Not Go As Planned

A recent boycott launched by Parkland gun control activist David Hogg successfully pressured a Florida-based grocery store chain to halt its political donations to NRA-backed politicians, but his pressure tactics had an unexpected side effect: the company has decided to end all political contributions, including to Democratic politicians that oppose the NRA.

Publix, the grocery store chain, had donated heavily to Republican Adam Putnam, who is a staunch NRA supporter, but the chain also donated to at least two dozen candidates for federal office who opposed the NRA. The Washington Times reports that the company has given over $760,000 to Democratic candidates since 2008 that oppose the NRA

Florida Today, which is part of the USA Today Network, reported that one of the biggest winners to come out of Hogg’s boycott is Putnam — the very candidate that he sought to destroy:

It’s hard to calculate the media exposure, statewide and nationally, that came his campaign’s way. If you didn’t know anything about him before, you probably know more about him now. If anything else, out of allegiance to Publix, Putnam’s campaign likely will be goosed some because of the controversy.

The newspaper also listed that one of the biggest losers to come out of Hogg’s boycott is anyone who is running against Putnam, including other Republicans, because of the amount of media exposure he has received. – READ MORE

