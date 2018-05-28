Backfire: David Hogg’s Publix Boycott Diminishes Same-Sex Marriage, Abortion Funding

Gun Control Activist David Hogg’s Boycott And Protests Against Publix Grocers Hurts Funding For Same-sex Marriage And Abortion.

Hogg’s protest included a “die in” in the aisles of a Publix store and chalk outlines of 17 persons on a Publix parking lot.

Because David Hogg convinced Publix to pull political funding from an NRA supporting candidate, they also backed out of funding for same-sex marriage and abortion advocacy… GOOD ONE pic.twitter.com/E3EoUzTcqn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 25, 2018

Publix agreed to cease donations to Putnam following the protests. However, so as to be fair to all customers, they also announced they would cease donations to more liberal-leaning causes too. These include donations that would go toward same-sex marriage and abortion. – READ MORE

