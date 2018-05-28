True Pundit

Backfire: David Hogg’s Publix Boycott Diminishes Same-Sex Marriage, Abortion Funding

Gun Control Activist David Hogg’s Boycott And Protests Against Publix Grocers Hurts Funding For Same-sex Marriage And Abortion.

Hogg’s protest included a “die in” in the aisles of a Publix store and chalk outlines of 17 persons on a Publix parking lot.

Publix agreed to cease donations to Putnam following the protests. However, so as to be fair to all customers, they also announced they would cease donations to more liberal-leaning causes too. These include donations that would go toward same-sex marriage and abortion. – READ MORE

Gun control activist David Hogg's boycott and protests again Publix grocers hurts funding for for same-sex marriage and abortion. He targeted Publix because they gave nearly $700,000 to pro-gun gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam (R). 

