BACKFIRE: After FBI Raid, More People Now Think Mueller’s Probe A Political ‘Witch Hunt’

Following the FBI’s simultaneous raids on the offices, home and hotel room of President Trump’s personal lawyer, more people now view Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “collusion” investigation as Trump views it: a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Following the raid Monday, Rasmussen polled 1,000 Likely U.S. Voters to ask them how they felt about Mueller’s investigation, which prompted the raid on Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen. The pollster found that trust in the investigation dropped notably from last October and suspicion that it was a “partisan witch hunt” increased by an even larger percentage:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters still believe Mueller’s investigation is an honest attempt to determine criminal wrongdoing, but that’s down from 52% last October. Forty percent (40%) now consider Mueller’s probe a partisan witch hunt, an eight-point increase from 32% in the earlier survey. Fourteen percent (14%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday; its margin of error is +/- 3 points. – READ MORE

