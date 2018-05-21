Backed Into an Ugly Corner, Mueller & Team Use Dirty Rotten Tricks to Abuse Authority & Legal Scope of Russian Probe

Dirty tricks. That is what U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team have resorted to implementing in the case against Paul Manafort.

As predicted. Or as feared.

Lawyers from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team have filed as special assistant U.S. attorneys in their case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a move that could make it harder for a federal judge to move the case to a different court.

Politico reported Monday that several attorneys on Mueller’s team signed off on court filings as both representatives of Mueller’s office, and as special assistant United States attorneys.

The latter designation potentially gives them the authority to focus on matters beyond the special counsel’s mandate.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office, told Politico that the status would give them the same powers as a regular U.S. attorney.

Manafort’s lawyers have motioned to dismiss the charges against him in Virginia, arguing that Mueller exceeded the scope of his legal authority by investigating the former Trump associate’s business dealings.

Politico reported that if Mueller’s lawyers obtained their special status before the first indictment against Manafort, it would likely undermine that argument.

