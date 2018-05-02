Politics
Back to work: Creator of anti-Trump dossier gets new funding to dig up dirt on president
Christopher Steele, creator of the discredited Democrat-financed dossier, is continuing his Trump–Russia collusion chase with new partisan funding, a House report says.
The disclosure means the FBI has relied on at least two Democrat-tied groups — Fusion GPS and now the Penn Quarter Group — to collect accusations against President Trump.
The majority Republican report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence says a former top aide to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, has secured millions of dollars from unidentified donors, some of it to pay Mr. Steele and Fusion.
The arrangement is one of several cases of behind-the-scenes moves against Mr. Trump by Democrats and Obama officials, according to the report.
In the Feinstein connection, Daniel J. Jones, her former top investigator on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, operates Penn Quarter Group, a private investigative firm. – READ MORE
