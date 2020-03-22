Ayatollah’s American Allies Seize on Pandemic in Fresh Push for Sanctions Relief

The architects of the Obama administration’s self-described pro-Iran echo chamber have used the coronavirus outbreak to argue that U.S. sanctions are to blame for the virus’s aggressive spread across the Islamic Republic—a line the Iranian government is also peddling.

Former Obama officials and their allies have argued that the United States is depriving Iranian citizens of much-needed food and medical supplies by continuing to impose sanctions as the coronavirus has devastated the country. Trump administration officials say, however, that humanitarian channels have remained open to Iran since before the virus erupted.

Ben Rhodes, the Obama deputy national security adviser and creator of what he described as an echo chamber—media and think-tank support for the Obama administration’s efforts to ink the landmark nuclear accord—argued that the United States is committing a “moral abomination” by refusing to lift sanctions.

“It is a moral abomination that the United States is continuing to enforce sanctions on Iran while its people die because of a virus that threatens all humanity,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

These arguments were soon echoed by MSNBC host Chris Hayes who called the U.S. sanctions against Iran “sociopathic madness.” – READ MORE

