Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump’s ‘corpse’ will be ‘worm food’

Let’s check in with Iran and how they’re reacting to the U.S. ending of its part of the IRAN deal, shall we?

I don't trust these three EU countries either. If the govt. wants to make a contract, they should ask for a guarantee, or else they will all do just as the U.S. did. If there's not definite guarantee, the #JCPOA cannot continue. pic.twitter.com/UEl86lpcwT — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018

Last night you heard the shallow statements Trump made. There were several lies in his speech. He threatened the Iranian govt. and the Iranian nation, claiming he would do one thing or another. On behalf of Iranian nation: “Mr. Trump, you couldn't lift a finger if you tried.” — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018

U.S. pres.'s shallow & ludicrous behavior wasn't unexpected. The same behavior existed in previous US presidents. Yet, Iranian nation is persistent while former U.S. presidents passed away & IRI is still standing. This man's corpse will also be worm food while IRI stands strong. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018

“I don’t trust these three EU countries either,” Iran’s Supreme Leader tweeted early Wednesday morning. “f the govt. wants to make a contract, they should ask for a guarantee, or else they will all do just as the U.S. did. If there’s not definite guarantee, the #JCPOA cannot continue.”- READ MORE

