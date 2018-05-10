True Pundit

Politics World

Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump’s ‘corpse’ will be ‘worm food’

Posted on by
Share:

Let’s check in with Iran and how they’re reacting to the U.S. ending of its part of the IRAN deal, shall we?

 

“I don’t trust these three EU countries either,” Iran’s Supreme Leader tweeted early Wednesday morning. “f the govt. wants to make a contract, they should ask for a guarantee, or else they will all do just as the U.S. did. If there’s not definite guarantee, the #JCPOA cannot continue.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump's 'corpse' will be 'worm food'; American flag burned in parliament with 'Death to America!' chant
Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump's 'corpse' will be 'worm food'; American flag burned in parliament with 'Death to America!' chant

Iran wants a guarantee from the UK, France and Germany.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: