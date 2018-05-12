Politics World
Ayatollah Endorses Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’
Ayatollah Khamenei, in an Instagram post on Friday, seemingly endorsed Michael Wolff’s anti-Trump account of the White House.
Wolff’s book made several questionable claims about Trump’s tenure as presidency, and it cited dubious stories from ousted White House strategist Steve Bannon. – READ MORE
Congrats are in order for Wolff, whose book was just endorsed in an Instagram post from one of the world's biggest sponsors of terror.
ntknetwork.com