Ayatollah Endorses Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’

Ayatollah Khamenei, in an Instagram post on Friday, seemingly endorsed Michael Wolff’s anti-Trump account of the White House.

‌‌ امروز؛ رهبر انقلاب در حال تورق کتابی درباره #ترامپ رئیس جمهور آمریکا در جریان حضور در #نمایشگاه_کتاب تهران. ۹۷/۲/۲۱

A post shared by Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei (@khamenei_ir) on

Wolff’s book made several questionable claims about Trump’s tenure as presidency, and it cited dubious stories from ousted White House strategist Steve Bannon. – READ MORE

Ayatollah Endorses Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’

Congrats are in order for Wolff, whose book was just endorsed in an Instagram post from one of the world's biggest sponsors of terror.

