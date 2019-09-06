Ayanna Pressley: ‘Abuses of ICE’ Resemble ‘Auction Block During Slavery’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) detention of migrants resembles “the auction block during slavery,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), in an interview last Thursday on Pod Save America with Jon Lovett, a former speechwriter for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Pressley described border security measures as motivated by “cruelty,” echoing characterizations used by Democrat presidential candidates Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), and assorted Senate Democrats:

I didn’t buy for a second that the humanitarian crisis at the border had anything to do with a deficit of funding. When I went to the border to bear witness to this humanitarian crisis, we saw plenty of toothbrushes and toothpaste and the like, so again, the cruelty is the point. It’s simply about how you choose to dedicate and allocate those funds, and within days of that bill passing, that package passing, this so-called humanitarian aid bill I think something like three new ICE facilities were opened, and then they were putting into play ICE raids throughout the country, and that is why throughout my campaign I called for the defunding and abolishing of ICE.

… I am not cavalier about the abolishing of any agency. There are plenty of agencies that I think are in dire need of reform, and I do that work with my team every day to hold them accountable, but an agency that is using what throughout history has been proven as one of the most effective tools of oppression, which is to separate families. We’re all shocked by what we see, but we’ve been here before on reservations with indigenous and native people, at the auction block during slavery.

“Now we are deporting children with terminal illnesses,” Pressley alleged, a false claim pushed by Biden and affiliated news media outlets, adding, “We will lift up these stories in the hopes that people will have an epiphany and some level of enlightenment and humanity, and if they don’t, we will bring the fire. That’s it.” – READ MORE