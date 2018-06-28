Axios poll shows perception of media as biased is FAR from a ‘Trump-only’ thing

President Trump often uses the term “fake news” to point out media malfeasance, blunders and errors of fact, but as much as the Democrats try and make “fake news” an accusation used by Republicans only, there’s this wake-up call:

Stunning Axios poll that goes well beyond the usual conservative sentiment: "An overwhelming majority of Americans (70%) say that 'traditional major news sources report news they know to be fake, false, or purposely misleading.' – https://t.co/d2Z9Sv9WtW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 27, 2018

READ MORE

