Axelrod Mocks Biden’s ‘Best Friends’ Obama Tweet: ‘This is a Joke, Right?’

CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod on Sunday mocked Joe Biden’s tweet about friendship with former President Barack Obama.

Axelrod, who formerly served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, was one of many people who mocked Biden’s tweet, including many accusing him of desperately trying to pander to supporters of Obama.

“Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama,” Biden wrote.

This is a joke, right? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 9, 2019

Biden's embrace of Obama follows a rocky news cycle where he was criticized for abruptly shifting on the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, citing his personal beliefs. He appeared to tell an ACLU representative last month he would end it as president, but he told NBC News last week he supported it. However, he reversed this support after backlash from other 2020 Democratic candidates, including many progressive activists like actress Alyssa Milano, who helped convince Biden to flip-flop.