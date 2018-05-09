Axelrod: Cory Booker’s Flair for the Dramatic Can Go ‘A Bit Too Far’

David Axelrod, podcast host and former adviser to President Obama, called Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) an “exceptional political talent,” but he also criticized the junior senator from the Garden State in a new interview from Yahoo! News.

Asked about Booker’s future, David Axelrod, the veteran Democratic strategist and former top adviser to President Obama, sees Booker as an “exceptional political talent” who is a real potential 2020 contender.

“I think he is a brilliant guy; big-time personality, interesting thinker, and an at times spellbinding presenter and … obviously, a really good story. So, I take him seriously,” Axelrod said.

Axelrod currently leads the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago. He recently hosted Booker there, and the strategist left with the impression that Booker’s flair for the dramatic can sometimes go “a bit too far” and reach a place where the senator “sacrifices a sense of authenticity” for “performance.” – READ MORE

