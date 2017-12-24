AWFUL: Twitter Leftists Beg Baseball Shooter To ‘Finish The Job’ After Rep. Steve Scalise Votes For Tax Cut

Apparently if you’re a liberal, it’s okay to call for the death of a congressman. That’s what some on Twitter have resorted to after Rep. Steve Scalise voted in favor of the GOP’s tax bill. In fact, some have even asked the guy who shot Scalise to finish the job he started.

Back in June, members from the Republican congressional baseball team gathered together to practice. It was then that a lone gunman took a rifle and shot four people, including the representative from Louisiana, Steve Scalise.

Now, The Daily Wire reports that some Twitter users want Scalise’s shooter to complete the killing of Scalise. Luckily they grabbed the tweets before the users had time to delete them.

Luckily, Scalise’s shooter won’t be doing too much shooting any time soon. But if he did, I’m sure he would be greeted with a thunderous applause from the left wing fringe we all call liberals. – READ MORE

