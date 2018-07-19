True Pundit

‘Award Winning Journalist’ mocks Secret Service agent who died in Scotland

A Secret Service agent suffered a stroke and died while protecting President Donald Trump in Scotland last week:

But Alex Pierson of Global News radio in Toronto, whose Twitter bio says she’s an “Award Winning Journalist,” thought this tragic news would be a good time for an anti-Trump tweet:

'Award Winning Journalist' mocks Secret Service agent who died in Scotland

WTF is wrong with her?

twitchy.com twitchy.com
