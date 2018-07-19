‘Award Winning Journalist’ mocks Secret Service agent who died in Scotland

A Secret Service agent suffered a stroke and died while protecting President Donald Trump in Scotland last week:

A Secret Service agent died while in Scotland, Homeland Security officials say.

"On July 15, 2018, a US Secret Service special agent suffered a severe cerebrovascular accident in Scotland where he was traveling in support of Presidential Protection."

He died early this a.m.

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 17, 2018