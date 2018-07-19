Politics
‘Award Winning Journalist’ mocks Secret Service agent who died in Scotland
A Secret Service agent suffered a stroke and died while protecting President Donald Trump in Scotland last week:
A Secret Service agent died while in Scotland, Homeland Security officials say.
"On July 15, 2018, a US Secret Service special agent suffered a severe cerebrovascular accident in Scotland where he was traveling in support of Presidential Protection."
He died early this a.m.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 17, 2018
But Alex Pierson of Global News radio in Toronto, whose Twitter bio says she’s an “Award Winning Journalist,” thought this tragic news would be a good time for an anti-Trump tweet:
