Awan Trial Date Vanishes From Federal Court Schedule; Why Does Obama-Crony Judge Keep Delaying Imran Trial?

This is getting ridiculous.

Why does Obama-Crony judge keep postponing the Imran Awan trial? To allow him to flee to Pakistan, where co-defendant and wife Hina Alvi has already fled, with the blessing of the FBI?

It is beyond rare for a federal criminal ‘bank fraud’ case to be granted this many delays and continuances.

The case has been bumped several times in recent months, with little explanation.

Then today, the court date vanished from the federal docket.

Strange: The next #AwanBrothers court date was supposed to be January 8 (after being postponed twice) but it is not showing on the court's calendar as of now. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 28, 2017

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *