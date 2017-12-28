True Pundit

Politics Security

Awan Trial Date Vanishes From Federal Court Schedule; Why Does Obama-Crony Judge Keep Delaying Imran Trial?

Posted on by
Share:

This is getting ridiculous.

Why does Obama-Crony judge keep postponing the Imran Awan trial? To allow him to flee to Pakistan, where co-defendant and wife Hina Alvi has already fled, with the blessing of the FBI?

It is beyond rare for a federal criminal ‘bank fraud’ case to be granted this many delays and continuances.

The case has been bumped several times in recent months, with little explanation.

Then today, the court date vanished from the federal docket.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: