Avid Gun Control Congressman May Join Dem 2020 Field Next Week, Report Says

If you thought the field for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination was as crowded as much as a group of millennials lining up for avocados, think again: California Congressman Eric Swalwell, an outspoken foe of President Donald Trump and an avid fan of gun control, is reportedly ready to announce he’ll throw his oversized hat into the ring.

According to The Atlantic, Swalwell wants to center his campaign around gun control, and will announce his run for the presidency next week on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Looking to buttress any support he can get from younger voters, whom he has stated catalyzed his harsh stance on assault weapons, Swalwell has apparently enlisted Cameron Kasky, one of the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in February 2018, to aid his efforts. According to The Atlantic, “Together, they’re organizing a town hall that Swalwell will host in Coral Springs, Florida, on Tuesday.”

The Atlantic’s Edward-Issac Dovere writes, “When I reached out to Swalwell on Wednesday evening, he wouldn’t confirm the news, but he didn’t leave much doubt that he intends to run for president. ‘We are doing a town hall in Parkland,’ he told me. ‘And I do believe that gun safety has to be a top 2020 issue.’” – READ MORE

