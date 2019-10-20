‘Avengers’ Star Elizabeth Olsen: We Need ‘All Representation Of Superheroes’

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, known for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “The Avengers” franchise, announced her excitement to see the superhero genre to become more inclusive regarding racial and sexual diversity.

Speaking with Fox News, Olsen said that “now more than ever” is the time to see representation in the superhero genre.

“I think it’s important to have all representations of superheroes on the big screen, now more than ever,” said Olsen. “I feel like we are moving and we are making changes. And … I’ve always just felt it’s hard for me to say I have been treated so and so way because I’m a female at work because … I’ve always had a lucky experience.”

Olsen added that people of color and sexual minorities have not had the same lucky experience as her, which makes sense when considering she is the younger sister of twin duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – two of the biggest child stars of the 1990s.

“But I do believe that, that I know and I understand that that’s not the universal experience,” said Olsen. “I feel like it’s women, it’s women of color, it’s men of color. I feel like it’s representing different sexualities. I just feel like now people are listening, people are paying attention. So now it’s the opportunity.” – READ MORE