‘Avengers’ Director Tweets Trump Death Wish: ‘Just Die Quietly’

Posted on by
“Avengers” director Joss Whedon tweeted Wednesday that he wants President Donald Trump to die. He also claimed that the president was “killing this country” and “emboldening monsters.”

Whedon, who also wrote and directed the cult classic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has attacked President Trump many times before. Last month, Whedon suggested that Trump was an illegitimate occupant of the White House. –  READ MORE

