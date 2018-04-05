‘Avengers’ Director Tweets Trump Death Wish: ‘Just Die Quietly’

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon tweeted Wednesday that he wants President Donald Trump to die. He also claimed that the president was “killing this country” and “emboldening monsters.”

Donald trump is killing this country. Some of it quickly, some slowly, but he spoils and destroys everything he touches. He emboldens monsters, wielding guns, governmental power, or just smug doublespeak. Or Russia. My hate and sadness are exhausting. Die, Don. Just quietly die. — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 4, 2018

Whedon, who also wrote and directed the cult classic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has attacked President Trump many times before. Last month, Whedon suggested that Trump was an illegitimate occupant of the White House. – READ MORE

