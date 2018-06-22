True Pundit

Politics

Avenatti says he’s representing whistleblowers within ICE

Posted on by
Share:

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump, said Thursday that he’s now representing whistleblowers within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“We are now representing whistleblowers within ICE, outside contractors, etc. They have reached out to us to provide us with info as to what is really going on,” Avenatti tweeted. “We are going to blow this wide open and take the info to the American people so they can decide what happens next.”

He did not provide specifics regarding the whistleblowers’ allegations.

Avenatti is representing Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, over a nondisclosure agreement and subsequent payment related to an alleged 2006 affair. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Avenatti says he's representing whistleblowers within ICE
Avenatti says he's representing whistleblowers within ICE

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump, said Thursday that he's now representing whistleblowers within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: