Politics
Avenatti says he’s representing whistleblowers within ICE
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump, said Thursday that he’s now representing whistleblowers within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“We are now representing whistleblowers within ICE, outside contractors, etc. They have reached out to us to provide us with info as to what is really going on,” Avenatti tweeted. “We are going to blow this wide open and take the info to the American people so they can decide what happens next.”
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 21, 2018
He did not provide specifics regarding the whistleblowers’ allegations.
Avenatti is representing Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, over a nondisclosure agreement and subsequent payment related to an alleged 2006 affair. – READ MORE
