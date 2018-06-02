Avenatti says he turned down $200K from GOP donors looking to harm Trump

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen, says he’s turned down money from Republican donors looking to hurt the president.

Avenatti told Law and Crime on Friday that he has rejected $200,000 from GOP supporters. He made the statement while responding to a New York Times report that he sought legal funding from major Democratic operatives.

“We have turned down over $200,000 from Republican donors looking to harm the president,” Avenatti told the news outlet.

The New York Times on Friday reported that Avenatti had appealed to a top operative for liberal donor David Brock’s circle of liberal nonprofits and super PACs.. – READ MORE

