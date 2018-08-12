Avenatti on potential 2020 challenge to Trump: I won’t bring nail clippers to a gunfight

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti on Friday gave attendees at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser a glimpse of what his potential presidential campaign might look like.

The attorney, who frequently mocks and criticizes President Trump on Twitter and in his many television appearances, suggested he would differ from Democratic candidates who “have a tendency to bring nail clippers to a gunfight.”

“When they go low, I say, we hit harder,” Avenatti said while speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding dinner, a traditional stop for Democratic presidential hopefuls, according to CNN.

Avenatti has been in the national spotlight for his legal representation of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in her lawsuits against Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Daniels is suing the pair for defamation, and to void a nondisclosure agreement about the affair she claims she had with the president.- READ MORE

But, according to a segment on MSNBC, Avenatti is a legitimate front-runner.

“You look at the field of Democrats right now, and Avenatti’s the one who stands out. He’s the one who’s not a politician,” said Philip Rucker, The Washington Post’s White House bureau chief.

“If he gives the base what they’re looking for and shows he can go toe-to-toe with Trump, he’d have a chance.”

“If they decide they value a fighter most, people would be foolish to underestimate Michael Avenatti,” said Nicole Wallace, host of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“I have always said they need a fighter,” political science professor Jason Johnson, an MSNBC contributor, said. “You need someone who is not going to take the high road because the high road doesn’t work with (Donald Trump).” – READ MORE

