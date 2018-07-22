Avenatti: I would represent Michael Cohen if he ‘was prepared to do the right thing’ (VIDEO)

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing an adult-film star in her lawsuit against President Trump and his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen said Friday that he would be open to representing Cohen in the future against the president.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Avenatti said that he had spoken with Cohen recently, calling it a “very positive meeting” but declining to go into specifics about whether the two spoke about representation.

“If he was prepared to do the right thing, come clean, and basically turn state’s evidence, I would absolutely consider it,” Avenatti said. “Michael Cohen and I actually had the chance to converse.”

Breaking: @MichaelAvenatti says if Michael Cohen "was prepared to do the right thing", I would "absolutely consider" representing him. "Michael Cohen and I had a chance to converse" we had "a very positive meeting" pic.twitter.com/AGA0MTvgmq — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) July 20, 2018

“I think it would send quite the message” to Trump, Avenatti added, saying that he was “encouraged” of the likelihood of success in his case during the meeting with Cohen. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at what he suggested was the possible illegal taping of conversations he had with his former attorney.

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

The tweet concerned both federal investigators’ actions in raising the offices of attorney Michael Cohen in April and Cohen’s recording of a meeting between Trump and Cohen regarding money payments to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, the Washington Examiner reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1