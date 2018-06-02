Avenatti: I know for a fact that Cohen tapes have Trump’s voice on them

Stormy Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said on Thursday that he is sure tapes recorded by President Trump‘s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, include the president’s voice.

“I know for a fact that at least one, & likely many, of the #TrumpTapes contain Mr. Trump’s voice. I know this from the work that we have done and through the assistance of true patriots. If I am wrong, Mr. Cohen and his atty should prove it. They can’t and won’t,” Avenatti said in a tweet.

of the #TrumpTapes contain Mr. Trump’s voice. I know this from the work that we have done and through the assistance of true patriots. If I am wrong, Mr. Cohen and his atty should prove it. They can’t and won’t. #ReleaseTheTapes — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 31, 2018

Avenatti said on Wednesday that Cohen had recorded “inappropriate” conversations and that Trump was on the tapes.

He told reporters that Cohen’s lawyer revealed in court on Wednesday “that there are audio recordings that Michael Cohen was taking for years.” – READ MORE

