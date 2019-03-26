Avenatti, facing multiple federal charges, suggests Los Angeles fraud case has connection to Trump

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti suggested in a fiery statement to Fox News late Monday that the Los Angeles lawyers suing him for allegedly stealing from a former client’s settlement fund — a matter that prompted California prosecutors to slap Avenatti with federal criminal fraud charges earlier in the day — have political motivations and are “close” to the Trump administration.

Although Avenatti’s dramatic New York arrest for an alleged $25 million extortion scheme targeting sports apparel giant Nike dominated headlines on Monday, the separate federal wire and bank fraud charges that Avenatti simultaneously faces in Los Angeles may pose his greatest legal threat.

Avenatti is looking at up to 47 years in prison on the New York charges if convicted, and 50 years in the California case, which resulted from a much longer-running investigation involving a lengthier paper trail. Avenatti has strenuously denied wrongdoing, and in a tweet early Tuesday morning, thanked his supporters for their “kind words,” adding, “It means a lot to me.”

Fox News has exclusively obtained text messages and email conversations between Avenatti, 48, and the former client, Gregory Barela, which documented Barela’s efforts for several months in 2018 to locate and obtain funds he was owed pursuant to a settlement agreement that resulted from his intellectual property dispute with an out-of-state company.

Financial documents also reviewed by Fox News show that the money had been wired to an account designated by Avenatti on Jan. 5, 2018, but that Avenatti apparently continued to dodge increasingly frantic questions from the client as to where the funds were.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: EMAILS SHOW AVENATTI CLIENT DESPERATELY RACING TO OBTAIN SETTLEMENT FUNDS

“We did nothing wrong and were entitled to every dollar received,” Avenatti told Fox News. “And of course, is represented by a person close to Trump.” – READ MORE