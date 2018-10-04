Avenatti emerges with new sworn allegations against Kavanaugh, amid questions over 1st client

As new questions emerge about his first client’s salacious accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, Democratic lawyer Michael Avenatti has produced another sworn statement from a second woman claiming the Supreme Court nominee, while in high school, would “spike” the “punch” at house parties and be “inappropriate” toward women.

Avenatti, who also serves as adult film star Stormy Daniels’ attorney, tweeted the statement from his newest client, whose name and address is redacted, early Wednesday.

“Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses,” Avenatti tweeted, sharing his client’s statement.

"Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses," Avenatti tweeted, sharing his client's statement.

The individual claims to be a resident of South Florida, and a 1983 graduate of a high school “in the Washington, D.C. area.” – READ MORE

According to insiders, Democrats are growing “increasingly anxious” about the role Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti is playing in the promotion of allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Business Insider reports that multiple Democratic congressional aides have told them that lawmakers fear that Avenatti, who has announced that he’s interested in a presidential run in 2020, is becoming a “distraction” in the campaign to thwart Kavanaugh’s nomination, while some Democratic senators have publicly indicated that they’re uneasy with his role in the allegations.

“Multiple Democratic congressional aides told Business Insider they worried that while they wanted to fully investigate Swetnick’s claims, they viewed the connection to Avenatti as an unnecessary distraction that only gave more ammunition to Republicans looking to discredit his client,” Business Insider reports.

“Personally, I think he’s kind of a distraction,” Kaine told the outlet, stressing that he doesn’t know him personally. Tester admitted that Avenatti “wouldn’t have been my first pick,” and said he hoped that the celebrity lawyer wasn’t doing it for the “showbiz part.”- READ MORE