Avenatti: DNC Officials Have Given Me ‘a Lot of Encouragement’ to Run for President (VIDEO)

Attorney Michael Avenatti claimed Sunday to have received a “lot of encouragement” from top officials at the Democratic National Committee to run for president in 2020.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt concluded her interview Sunday evening with Avenatti by asking how he felt potential 2020 Democratic competitors stacked up as opposition to Trump.

“I’ve been traveling around the country, raising money for Democrats,” he said. “I’ve received an incredible response, every state that I’ve gone to. I think I’ve surprised a lot of people. I’ve received a lot of encouragement in various states to run. I’ve received a lot of encouragement from the Democratic National Committee and senior leadership within the committee, frankly, to run.” – READ MORE

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz called on lawyer Michael Avenatti to provide proof of the salacious accusations of “gang rape” against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, “or else face consequences.”

In an op-ed published by The Hill this weekend, Dershowitz said that Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer of porn star Stormy Daniels, “whose judgments have proved questionable so many times,” may in fact be right to ask for a thorough investigation of his newest client’s “outrageous claims of multiple gang rapes” witnessed and participated in by Kavanaugh when he was in high school.

“These claims, typical of Avenatti, seem so incredible on their face that even partisan Democratic senators have generally stayed away from them,” writes Dershowitz. “Yet, if they are true, they are not only disqualifying for Judge Kavanaugh to become an associate justice of the Supreme Court, but they should result in criminal prosecutions of anyone and everyone who allegedly drugged young girls and subjected them to systematic gang rape on multiple occasions.”

(…)

“The current situation is untenable — for Kavanaugh, for his accusers, and for the American public. An accusation as serious as gang rape simply cannot be allowed to sit out there uninvestigated,” he writes. “Kavanaugh and his accuser are both entitled to a full investigation. If the investigation establishes that the accusations are true, there should be serious consequences for Kavanaugh. But if the investigation proves that the allegations are made up of whole cloth, or if Avenatti did not properly investigate them before making so serious an accusation, there should be consequences for both Avenatti and his client.” – READ MORE