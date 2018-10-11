Politics
Avenatti blasts Chuck Grassley: ‘Far too stupid’ to lead Judiciary Committee
Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday fired back at Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), calling the senator “far too stupid” for his position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee after Grassley blasted Avenatti as a “lawyer for the porn world.”
Avenatti branded Grassley as “out of touch with reality” and took a swipe at the rest of the committee, saying they were reaching for “their Betamax tapes,” referring to the technology popular in the early 1980s.
“[email protected] claimed last night that I have ‘established a reputation as a lawyer for the porn world.’ This shows how ignorant and out of touch with reality he is. Far too stupid to lead such an important cmte,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “Meanwhile, he and his colleagues reach for their Betamax tapes.”
Avenatti was responding to comments Grassley made in an interview that aired Tuesday night on Fox News’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” – READ MORE
Michael Avenatti is offering to fight Donald Trump Jr. in a three-round MMA fight for charity.
“I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti … at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald TrumpJr … for charity,” senior media reporter for NBC News and MSNBC Dylan Byers wrote in a tweet Tuesday.
Avenatti, a frequent critic of the administration, replied, “This would be for two great causes. I’m in.”
The Hill could not reach Trump Jr. for immediate comment on the offer at the time of publication. – READ MORE