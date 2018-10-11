Avenatti blasts Chuck Grassley: ‘Far too stupid’ to lead Judiciary Committee

Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday fired back at Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), calling the senator “far too stupid” for his position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee after Grassley blasted Avenatti as a “lawyer for the porn world.”

Avenatti branded Grassley as “out of touch with reality” and took a swipe at the rest of the committee, saying they were reaching for “their Betamax tapes,” referring to the technology popular in the early 1980s.

“[email protected] claimed last night that I have ‘established a reputation as a lawyer for the porn world.’ This shows how ignorant and out of touch with reality he is. Far too stupid to lead such an important cmte,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “Meanwhile, he and his colleagues reach for their Betamax tapes.”

