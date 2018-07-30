Avenatti Attacks Trump’s Intelligence, Fails To Remember President’s Score on Cognitive Test

“Why shouldn’t all presidential candidates have to take the Wonderlic or a similar test and have the results published?” Avenatti tweeted Saturday.

“This should be required in 2020 for all (inc Mr. Trump). We deserve to know the intelligence level of the person who wants to be our president (a big factor)!”

Why shouldn’t all presidential candidates have to take the Wonderlic or a similar test and have the results published? This should be required in 2020 for all (inc Mr. Trump). We deserve to know the intelligence level of the person who wants to be our president (a big factor)! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 28, 2018

The Wonderlic, mostly known to the American public via the NFL Draft, is a 50-question multiple choice intelligence test. A low score on the test is typically seen as a red flag at positions that involve a significant intellectual load, particularly quarterback. (QB busts like Jeff George and Vince Young notched infamously low scores of 10 and 16, respectively, while stars likeTom Brady and Aaron Rodgers managed above-average scores of 33 and 35.)

Unlike the NFL Draft, however, presidents aren’t picked by professional sports franchises who want to dig deeper into the abilities of college athletes who have carefully guarded their reputations in hope of a big payday. They’re picked by the American people, who rely on a body of work, public positions and speeches.

What Trump did take was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which answers whether or not an individual has any signs of cognitive impairment. Trump scored 100 percent on that test, which seems to belie the common conception that the president is mentally unwell or unfit. – READ MORE

Within an hour of CNN reporting that President Trump’s ex-attorney is willing to testify that Mr. Trump personally approved a meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, another of his nemeses was guaranteeing that the president would be tried.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, said that Mr. Trump was going to face either a criminal trial under the auspices of special counsel Robert Mueller or a civil lawsuit, possibly alongside his longtime fixer Michael Cohen.

“I am not certain whether Mr. Mueller will ultimately indict Mr. Trump (although the evidence appears to be there). But this I do know – I am going to force him to ‘stand trial’ one way or the other. The only question is how many jurors are we going to have,” Mr. Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

I am not certain whether Mr. Mueller will ultimately indict Mr. Trump (although the evidence appears to be there). But this I do know – I am going to force him to “stand trial” one way or the other. The only question is how many jurors are we going to have… #Basta #FightClub — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 27, 2018

His adult-film actress client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing both Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump over a non-disclosure agreement and their public words about her.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1