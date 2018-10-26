Avenatti: 2020 Dem nominee ‘better be a white male’

Lawyer Michael Avenatti in a new interview with Time magazine said he believes the 2020 Democratic nominee “better be a white male,” though he added he wishes it weren’t so.

Avenatti made the remark as he discussed his potential run for president, according to Time.

“I think it better be a white male,” he said of the Democratic nominee, before adding that he wished that was not the case.

“When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight,” he said. “Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”

“I was misquoted and it was also taken out of context,” he said in an email. He did not answer follow-up questions regarding whether he discussed being a “white male” with the reporters at all. – READ MORE